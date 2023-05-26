Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.07 crore, up 52.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.07 crore in March 2023 up 52.09% from Rs. 130.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2023 down 229.76% from Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2023 down 63.03% from Rs. 35.43 crore in March 2022.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 17.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.