    Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.07 crore, up 52.09% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.07 crore in March 2023 up 52.09% from Rs. 130.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2023 down 229.76% from Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2023 down 63.03% from Rs. 35.43 crore in March 2022.

    Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 17.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.

    Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.07101.61130.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.07101.61130.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.66255.31176.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.64-227.84-99.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.726.095.01
    Depreciation3.733.813.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7318.4714.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5845.7631.41
    Other Income0.781.020.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3746.7831.78
    Interest6.436.729.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.9440.0722.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.9440.0722.51
    Tax48.992.29-12.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-46.0537.7835.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-46.0537.7835.49
    Equity Share Capital37.5637.5637.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.442.011.90
    Diluted EPS-2.442.011.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.442.011.90
    Diluted EPS-2.442.011.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
