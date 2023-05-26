Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.07 crore, up 52.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 199.07 crore in March 2023 up 52.09% from Rs. 130.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.05 crore in March 2023 down 229.76% from Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2023 down 63.03% from Rs. 35.43 crore in March 2022.
Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 17.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.
|Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|199.07
|101.61
|130.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|199.07
|101.61
|130.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.66
|255.31
|176.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.64
|-227.84
|-99.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.72
|6.09
|5.01
|Depreciation
|3.73
|3.81
|3.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.73
|18.47
|14.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.58
|45.76
|31.41
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.02
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.37
|46.78
|31.78
|Interest
|6.43
|6.72
|9.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.94
|40.07
|22.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.94
|40.07
|22.51
|Tax
|48.99
|2.29
|-12.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.05
|37.78
|35.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.05
|37.78
|35.49
|Equity Share Capital
|37.56
|37.56
|37.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|2.01
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|2.01
|1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|2.01
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|2.01
|1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited