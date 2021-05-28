Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.73 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.73 crore in March 2021 up 47.6% from Rs. 109.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021 down 72.76% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2021 up 8.36% from Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2020.

Vishwaraj Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.63 in March 2020.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 149.50 on May 27, 2021 (NSE)