Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 112.35% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in June 2022 up 112.35% from Rs. 102.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2022 up 25.91% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 up 76.05% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.
Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 17.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.
|Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216.67
|130.89
|102.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.67
|130.89
|102.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.04
|176.66
|1.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|193.45
|-99.88
|87.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.15
|5.01
|4.28
|Depreciation
|3.88
|3.65
|3.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.71
|14.06
|5.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.43
|31.41
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.37
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|31.78
|-0.35
|Interest
|8.26
|9.27
|8.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.26
|22.51
|-8.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.26
|22.51
|-8.45
|Tax
|--
|-12.98
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.26
|35.49
|-8.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.26
|35.49
|-8.45
|Equity Share Capital
|37.56
|37.56
|37.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|1.90
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|1.90
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|1.90
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|1.90
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited