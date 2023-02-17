English
    Virat Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 147.66% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Leasing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 147.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 163.31% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)
    Virat Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.250.10
    Other Operating Income--0.00--
    Total Income From Operations0.240.240.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.01--0.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.010.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.02-0.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.210.14
    Other Income--0.00-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.210.13
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.200.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.200.12
    Tax0.000.060.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.140.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.140.08
    Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.110.06
    Diluted EPS-0.040.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.110.06
    Diluted EPS-0.040.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

