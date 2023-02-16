Vipul Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore in December 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 30.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 91.46% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2021.

Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2021.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 115.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.79% returns over the last 6 months and -30.71% over the last 12 months.