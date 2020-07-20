Vippy Spinpro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 66.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in June 2020 down 66.64% from Rs. 32.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2020 down 232.07% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020 down 132.58% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2019.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 33.45 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -9.35% over the last 12 months.