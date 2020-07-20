Vippy Spinpro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 66.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vippy Spinpro are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in June 2020 down 66.64% from Rs. 32.10 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2020 down 232.07% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020 down 132.58% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2019.
Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 33.45 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -9.35% over the last 12 months.
|Vippy Spinpro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.71
|25.27
|32.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.71
|25.27
|32.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.78
|20.20
|23.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|-0.90
|0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.90
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.46
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.25
|3.51
|4.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|1.11
|1.45
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.12
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|1.23
|1.74
|Interest
|0.19
|0.15
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|1.08
|1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|1.08
|1.30
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.12
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|1.20
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|1.20
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|5.87
|5.87
|5.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|2.05
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|2.05
|1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|2.05
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|2.05
|1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am