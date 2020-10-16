Vimta Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.80 crore, up 38.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.80 crore in September 2020 up 38.51% from Rs. 42.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2020 up 716.83% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2020 up 137.69% from Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2019.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2019.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 133.15 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.40% returns over the last 6 months and 27.36% over the last 12 months.