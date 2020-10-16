172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|vimta-labs-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-58-80-crore-up-38-51-y-o-y-5970501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vimta Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.80 crore, up 38.51% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimta Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.80 crore in September 2020 up 38.51% from Rs. 42.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2020 up 716.83% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2020 up 137.69% from Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2019.

Vimta Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2019.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 133.15 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.40% returns over the last 6 months and 27.36% over the last 12 months.

Vimta Labs
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations58.8032.5742.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations58.8032.5742.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.818.8012.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.051.02-0.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.2612.8115.06
Depreciation5.785.645.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.886.288.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.02-1.981.09
Other Income0.040.230.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.05-1.751.45
Interest0.320.590.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.74-2.340.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.74-2.340.46
Tax2.36-0.47-0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.38-1.880.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.38-1.880.90
Equity Share Capital4.424.424.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.34-0.850.41
Diluted EPS3.34-0.850.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.34-0.850.41
Diluted EPS3.34-0.850.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vimta Labs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.