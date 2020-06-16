Vimta Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.23 crore, down 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.23 crore in March 2020 down 19.33% from Rs. 53.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 97.9% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020 down 52.84% from Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2019.

Vimta Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2019.

Vimta Labs shares closed at 80.80 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -55.21% over the last 12 months.