    Vikas Ecotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.33 crore, down 17.77% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vikas Ecotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.33 crore in March 2023 down 17.77% from Rs. 83.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 45.89% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

    Vikas Ecotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 3.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -10.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vikas Ecotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.33111.3283.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.33111.3283.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.3368.8433.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.8131.6038.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.460.72--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.620.62
    Depreciation1.340.960.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.923.912.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.694.676.50
    Other Income1.310.82-0.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.005.496.19
    Interest2.622.644.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.372.851.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.372.851.33
    Tax0.590.110.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.792.741.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.792.741.23
    Equity Share Capital94.8694.6893.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves142.81--133.47
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.030.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.030.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.030.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.030.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 15, 2023