Vikas Ecotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.33 crore, down 17.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.33 crore in March 2023 down 17.77% from Rs. 83.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 45.89% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

Vikas Ecotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 3.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -10.00% over the last 12 months.