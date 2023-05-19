English
    Veritas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.30 crore, down 71.56% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.30 crore in March 2023 down 71.56% from Rs. 264.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 91.98% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 88.81% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

    Veritas shares closed at 158.65 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.55% returns over the last 6 months and 40.65% over the last 12 months.

    Veritas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.3057.39264.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.3057.39264.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.2139.49287.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.3514.87-26.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.960.890.92
    Depreciation0.010.010.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.411.85-0.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.650.272.98
    Other Income0.801.61-1.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.151.881.35
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.071.801.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.071.801.27
    Tax0.000.290.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.071.510.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.071.510.88
    Equity Share Capital2.682.682.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves186.10----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.560.33
    Diluted EPS0.030.560.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.560.33
    Diluted EPS0.030.560.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Veritas
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm