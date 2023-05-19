Veritas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.30 crore, down 71.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.30 crore in March 2023 down 71.56% from Rs. 264.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 91.98% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 88.81% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Veritas shares closed at 158.65 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.55% returns over the last 6 months and 40.65% over the last 12 months.