English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore, up 22.92% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore in March 2023 up 22.92% from Rs. 343.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 53.15% from Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.66 crore in March 2023 down 50.21% from Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2022.

    Vardhman Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.20 in March 2022.

    Vardhman Steels shares closed at 366.90 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.87% returns over the last 6 months and 42.07% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Special Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations422.04400.63343.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations422.04400.63343.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials275.56283.54233.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.90-42.59-29.62
    Power & Fuel----35.09
    Employees Cost22.4523.2521.42
    Depreciation7.097.086.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.46100.1345.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3829.2231.21
    Other Income5.2013.4421.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5742.6752.73
    Interest4.554.573.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0238.0948.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.0238.0948.93
    Tax4.359.6319.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6828.4729.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6828.4729.19
    Equity Share Capital40.6340.5640.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.377.027.20
    Diluted EPS3.336.987.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.377.027.20
    Diluted EPS3.336.987.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Vardhman Special Steels #Vardhman Steels
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:22 am