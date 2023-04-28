Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore, up 22.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore in March 2023 up 22.92% from Rs. 343.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 53.15% from Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.66 crore in March 2023 down 50.21% from Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2022.

Vardhman Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.20 in March 2022.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 366.90 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.87% returns over the last 6 months and 42.07% over the last 12 months.