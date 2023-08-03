Vardhman Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.36 crore, down 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.36 crore in June 2023 down 12.75% from Rs. 469.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.57 crore in June 2023 down 38.7% from Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.47 crore in June 2023 down 29.35% from Rs. 51.62 crore in June 2022.

Vardhman Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.47 in June 2022.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 188.20 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.27% returns over the last 6 months and 54.71% over the last 12 months.