    Vardhman Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.36 crore, down 12.75% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 409.36 crore in June 2023 down 12.75% from Rs. 469.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.57 crore in June 2023 down 38.7% from Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.47 crore in June 2023 down 29.35% from Rs. 51.62 crore in June 2022.

    Vardhman Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.47 in June 2022.

    Vardhman Steels shares closed at 188.20 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.27% returns over the last 6 months and 54.71% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Special Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.36422.04469.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.36422.04469.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials271.45275.56292.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.35-1.9018.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1022.4521.92
    Depreciation7.257.096.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.93101.4691.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9817.3838.78
    Other Income7.245.205.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2222.5744.70
    Interest4.214.554.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0118.0240.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.0118.0240.63
    Tax6.444.3510.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.5713.6830.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.5713.6830.30
    Equity Share Capital81.2540.6340.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.293.377.47
    Diluted EPS2.283.337.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.293.377.47
    Diluted EPS2.283.337.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

