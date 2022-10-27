English
    Vardhman Acryli Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, up 102.17% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 58.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2022 up 181.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2022 up 137.64% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

    Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

    Vardhman Acrylics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.59119.2958.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.59119.2958.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.8277.3051.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.63--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.421.33-7.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.484.203.98
    Depreciation1.381.361.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3120.9710.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1812.50-1.08
    Other Income2.922.904.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1015.403.05
    Interest0.060.090.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0415.312.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.0415.312.94
    Tax2.143.600.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.9011.712.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.9011.712.45
    Equity Share Capital80.3680.3680.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.460.31
    Diluted EPS0.861.460.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.460.31
    Diluted EPS0.861.460.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade #Vardhman Acryli #Vardhman Acrylics
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
