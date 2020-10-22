Vardhman Acryli Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.23 crore, down 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.23 crore in September 2020 down 23.73% from Rs. 89.46 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020 down 56.23% from Rs. 10.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in September 2020 down 28.92% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2019.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2019.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 29.45 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and -19.32% over the last 12 months.