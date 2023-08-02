Vardhman Acryli Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore in June 2023 down 32.27% from Rs. 119.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 96.07% from Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 down 87.83% from Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2022.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 56.30 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.61% returns over the last 6 months and 6.83% over the last 12 months.