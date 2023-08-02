English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vardhman Acryli Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.80 crore in June 2023 down 32.27% from Rs. 119.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 96.07% from Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 down 87.83% from Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2022.

    Vardhman Acryli EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.

    Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 56.30 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.61% returns over the last 6 months and 6.83% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Acrylics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.8080.60119.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.8080.60119.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.0151.3677.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.40-0.011.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.724.884.20
    Depreciation1.401.361.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.9721.1620.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.901.8512.50
    Other Income3.543.312.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.645.1615.40
    Interest0.060.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.585.0915.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.585.0915.31
    Tax0.121.173.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.463.9211.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.463.9211.71
    Equity Share Capital80.3680.3680.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves165.45----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.491.46
    Diluted EPS0.060.491.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.491.46
    Diluted EPS0.060.491.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade #Vardhman Acryli #Vardhman Acrylics
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!