Vardhman Acryli Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore, up 24.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore in June 2021 up 24.55% from Rs. 33.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2021 up 1403.92% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in June 2021 up 431.84% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2020.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 63.35 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.33% returns over the last 6 months and 116.21% over the last 12 months.