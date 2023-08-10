Vadilal Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 355.32 crore, up 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.32 crore in June 2023 up 1.75% from Rs. 349.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.96 crore in June 2023 up 40.87% from Rs. 39.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.12 crore in June 2023 up 35.95% from Rs. 62.61 crore in June 2022.

Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 77.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 55.26 in June 2022.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,692.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 16.23% over the last 12 months.