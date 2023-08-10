English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vadilal Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 355.32 crore, up 1.75% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 355.32 crore in June 2023 up 1.75% from Rs. 349.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.96 crore in June 2023 up 40.87% from Rs. 39.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.12 crore in June 2023 up 35.95% from Rs. 62.61 crore in June 2022.

    Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 77.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 55.26 in June 2022.

    Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,692.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 16.23% over the last 12 months.

    Vadilal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations355.32210.64349.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations355.32210.64349.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.52138.20208.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.662.091.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.06-23.772.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9615.5316.44
    Depreciation5.704.925.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.0644.1859.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.3629.4853.91
    Other Income2.071.972.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.4231.4556.88
    Interest4.644.203.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.7827.2553.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.7827.2553.04
    Tax18.837.0113.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.9620.2439.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.9620.2439.72
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS77.8528.1555.26
    Diluted EPS77.8528.1555.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS77.8528.1555.26
    Diluted EPS77.8528.1555.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Vadilal Ind #Vadilal Industries
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

