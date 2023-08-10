Vadilal Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.91 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 410.91 256.25 391.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 410.91 256.25 391.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 191.50 138.93 210.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.17 10.81 9.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.25 -18.05 1.51 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 29.59 24.41 24.09 Depreciation 8.52 8.42 7.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.19 51.42 70.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.68 40.32 68.02 Other Income 1.65 2.41 3.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.33 42.73 71.68 Interest 5.56 4.72 4.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.78 38.01 67.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 91.78 38.01 67.07 Tax 20.76 9.22 17.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.01 28.78 49.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.01 28.78 49.46 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.01 28.78 49.46 Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 98.79 40.05 68.81 Diluted EPS 98.79 40.05 68.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 98.79 40.05 68.81 Diluted EPS 98.79 40.05 68.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited