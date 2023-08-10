English
    Vadilal Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.91 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 410.91 crore in June 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 391.19 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.01 crore in June 2023 up 43.57% from Rs. 49.46 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.85 crore in June 2023 up 34.26% from Rs. 78.84 crore in June 2022.
    Vadilal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 98.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 68.81 in June 2022.Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,692.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 16.23% over the last 12 months.
    Vadilal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations410.91256.25391.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations410.91256.25391.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.50138.93210.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.1710.819.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.25-18.051.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5924.4124.09
    Depreciation8.528.427.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.1951.4270.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.6840.3268.02
    Other Income1.652.413.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.3342.7371.68
    Interest5.564.724.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.7838.0167.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.7838.0167.07
    Tax20.769.2217.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.0128.7849.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.0128.7849.46
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.0128.7849.46
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS98.7940.0568.81
    Diluted EPS98.7940.0568.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS98.7940.0568.81
    Diluted EPS98.7940.0568.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
