    Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore in December 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 130.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 287.46% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 121.82% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2021.

    Vadilal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.38267.04130.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.38267.04130.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.31121.9251.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9213.938.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.58-2.536.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.5923.9517.25
    Depreciation6.457.855.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.5665.5940.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.0336.33-0.14
    Other Income3.783.912.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.2540.242.26
    Interest3.732.794.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.9837.46-2.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.9837.46-2.26
    Tax-2.6910.120.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.2927.34-2.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.2927.34-2.40
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.2927.34-2.40
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.9238.03-3.33
    Diluted EPS-12.9238.03-3.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.9238.03-3.33
    Diluted EPS-12.9238.03-3.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
