Vadilal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.38 crore in December 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 130.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 287.46% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 121.82% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2021.

Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,863.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 201.71% over the last 12 months.