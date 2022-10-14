Va Tech Wabag Q2 PAT may dip 1.2% YoY to Rs. 25.9 cr: Yes Securities

va_tech_wabag_slide_300_50684096

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Va Tech Wabag to report net profit at Rs. 25.9 crore down 1.2% year-on-year (down 14.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 27.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 802.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 102 percent Y-o-Y (up 364 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 58.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

