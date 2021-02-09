Uttam Galva Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 184.56 crore, up 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.56 crore in December 2020 up 23.04% from Rs. 150.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2020 up 90.36% from Rs. 276.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2020 up 149.49% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2019.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.30 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)