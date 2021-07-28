Usha Martin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 402.66 crore, up 76.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.66 crore in June 2021 up 76.67% from Rs. 227.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.52 crore in June 2021 up 319.95% from Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.18 crore in June 2021 up 110.77% from Rs. 30.45 crore in June 2020.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Usha Martin shares closed at 69.90 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 131.07% returns over the last 6 months and 294.92% over the last 12 months.