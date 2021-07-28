MARKET NEWS

Usha Martin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 402.66 crore, up 76.67% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 402.66 crore in June 2021 up 76.67% from Rs. 227.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.52 crore in June 2021 up 319.95% from Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.18 crore in June 2021 up 110.77% from Rs. 30.45 crore in June 2020.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Usha Martin shares closed at 69.90 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 131.07% returns over the last 6 months and 294.92% over the last 12 months.

Usha Martin
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations402.66440.52227.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations402.66440.52227.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials251.72258.87117.73
Purchase of Traded Goods25.318.004.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.751.9910.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.8232.1126.81
Depreciation7.897.527.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.7072.2144.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9759.8216.46
Other Income8.324.846.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2964.6622.93
Interest8.9010.8512.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.3953.8110.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax47.3953.8110.87
Tax12.875.912.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.5247.908.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---1.790.21
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.5246.118.22
Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.131.510.27
Diluted EPS1.131.510.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.131.510.27
Diluted EPS1.131.510.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Usha Martin
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:00 pm

