Usha Martin Edu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 down 11.73% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 3.40 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.92% returns over the last 6 months and 209.09% over the last 12 months.