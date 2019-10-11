United Breweries Q2 PAT seen up 13.8% YoY to Rs. 186.4 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects United Breweries to report net profit at Rs. 186.4 crore up 13.8% year-on-year (up 13.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1668.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 291.7 crore.

