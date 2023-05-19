Ultramarine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.58 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.58 crore in March 2023 down 9.4% from Rs. 130.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2023 down 24.53% from Rs. 12.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.60 crore in March 2023 down 17.29% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2022.

Ultramarine EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2022.

Ultramarine shares closed at 349.35 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 0.88% over the last 12 months.