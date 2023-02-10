English
    Ujjivan Financi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore in December 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 708.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.44 crore in December 2022 up 245.78% from Rs. 151.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 1383.11% from Rs. 55.90 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,144.262,045.84708.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,144.262,045.84708.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost228.41445.00215.14
    Depreciation42.7678.0737.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----330.59
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.87166.11130.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax736.221,356.66-6.01
    Other Income50.08110.3424.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax786.301,467.0018.38
    Interest390.70649.83261.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax395.60817.17-242.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax395.60817.17-242.99
    Tax97.62206.54-61.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities297.98610.63-181.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period297.98610.63-181.56
    Minority Interest-77.54-107.5030.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates220.44503.13-151.22
    Equity Share Capital121.68121.68121.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1241.35-12.43
    Diluted EPS18.1241.35-12.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1241.35-12.43
    Diluted EPS18.1241.35-12.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
