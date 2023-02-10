Ujjivan Financi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,144.26 crore in December 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 708.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.44 crore in December 2022 up 245.78% from Rs. 151.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 1383.11% from Rs. 55.90 crore in December 2021.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 18.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.43 in December 2021.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 289.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.57% returns over the last 6 months and 134.45% over the last 12 months.