Ugro Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.27 crore, up 79.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.27 crore in June 2023 up 79.56% from Rs. 118.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.24 crore in June 2023 up 243.7% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.88 crore in June 2023 up 108.28% from Rs. 65.24 crore in June 2022.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2022.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 278.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.16% returns over the last 6 months and 58.45% over the last 12 months.