    Ugro Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.27 crore, up 79.56% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.27 crore in June 2023 up 79.56% from Rs. 118.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.24 crore in June 2023 up 243.7% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.88 crore in June 2023 up 108.28% from Rs. 65.24 crore in June 2022.

    Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2022.

    Ugro Capital shares closed at 278.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.16% returns over the last 6 months and 58.45% over the last 12 months.

    Ugro Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.27208.97118.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations213.27208.97118.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.9340.1429.19
    Depreciation7.556.231.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies20.9317.479.35
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6029.3020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.25115.8458.44
    Other Income5.088.195.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.33124.0363.47
    Interest92.6990.3753.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6433.6610.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.6433.6610.39
    Tax10.4119.623.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.2414.047.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.2414.047.34
    Equity Share Capital91.2069.3270.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.062.031.04
    Diluted EPS3.042.021.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.062.031.04
    Diluted EPS3.042.021.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

