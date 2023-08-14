English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uflex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.26 crore, down 1.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,663.26 crore in June 2023 down 1.53% from Rs. 1,689.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.99 crore in June 2023 down 26.86% from Rs. 75.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.56 crore in June 2023 up 0.19% from Rs. 205.17 crore in June 2022.

    Uflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.41 in June 2022.

    Uflex shares closed at 413.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.

    Uflex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,629.141,672.761,689.05
    Other Operating Income34.12----
    Total Income From Operations1,663.261,672.761,689.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,098.961,077.881,130.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.0914.607.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.25-9.52-12.18
    Power & Fuel70.9057.87--
    Employees Cost150.46145.90136.81
    Depreciation73.0367.3964.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.46167.69229.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.61150.95132.97
    Other Income7.9213.867.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.53164.81140.31
    Interest59.5956.7239.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.94108.09100.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.94108.09100.42
    Tax17.9525.3925.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.9982.7075.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.9982.7075.18
    Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6211.4510.41
    Diluted EPS7.6211.4510.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6211.4510.41
    Diluted EPS7.6211.4510.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!