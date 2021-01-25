MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UCO Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs 35.44 crore

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of Rs 960.17 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector UCO Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 35.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, on account of lower provisioning for bad loans.

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net loss of Rs 960.17 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Total income, however, fell marginally to Rs 4,466.97 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 4,514.21 crore reported in the same period of 2019-20, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s bad loans ratio stood at 9.80 percent of the gross loans in the quarter ended December 2020, as against 19.45 percent in the year-ago period.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 2.97 percent against 6.34 percent.

Close

Provisions for bad loans fell sharply to Rs 393.06 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 1,645.51 crore a year ago.

Shares of UCO Bank were trading 2.64 percent higher at Rs 13.22 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #UCO Bank
first published: Jan 25, 2021 12:40 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.