TVS Electronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore in December 2022 up 1.44% from Rs. 87.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 72.75% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 down 54.83% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2021.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2021.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 392.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.99% returns over the last 6 months and 49.33% over the last 12 months.