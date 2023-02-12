English
    TVS Electronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore, up 1.44% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore in December 2022 up 1.44% from Rs. 87.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 72.75% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 down 54.83% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2021.

    TVS Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.6193.2287.35
    Other Operating Income--0.11--
    Total Income From Operations88.6193.3387.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.0030.3227.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.2321.9212.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.33-3.833.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8412.2510.13
    Depreciation2.402.161.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6526.7424.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.823.776.94
    Other Income-0.291.390.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.535.167.22
    Interest0.160.780.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.374.387.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.374.387.10
    Tax-0.021.572.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.392.815.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.392.815.10
    Equity Share Capital18.6518.6518.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.502.73
    Diluted EPS0.741.502.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.502.73
    Diluted EPS0.741.502.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited