TV Today Q4 PAT seen up 52.2% YoY to Rs. 55.1 cr: ICICI Direct

The media company TV Today Network had an opening premium of 121 percent on January 24, 2004. The company's issue price was Rs 95 and the listing price was Rs 210.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects TV Today to report net profit at Rs. 55.1 crore up 52.2% year-on-year (down 10.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 251.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 51.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 75.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





