Tuni Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, down 42.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.22% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

Tuni Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Tuni Textile shares closed at 1.91 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.68% over the last 12 months.