    Tuni Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, down 42.22% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuni Textile Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.22% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

    Tuni Textile Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.7317.6013.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.7317.6013.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.161.520.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.5014.009.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.480.162.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.510.51
    Depreciation0.070.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.960.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.370.44
    Other Income0.020.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.380.47
    Interest0.310.300.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.070.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.080.070.05
    Tax0.020.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.060.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.060.05
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.00
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.00
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited