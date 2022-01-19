TTK Prestige Q3 PAT seen up 10.1% YoY to Rs. 95.2 cr: ICICI Direct

ttk_prestige_slide_300_250_89666698

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects TTK Prestige to report net profit at Rs. 95.2 crore up 10.1% year-on-year (up 3.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 770 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 130.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

