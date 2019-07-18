TTK Prestige Q1 PAT seen up 13.6% YoY to Rs. 40.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects TTK Prestige to report net profit at Rs. 40.8 crore up 13.6% year-on-year (down 7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 450.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 62.1 crore.

