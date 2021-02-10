TT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.71 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.71 crore in December 2020 down 2.98% from Rs. 114.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020 up 3.73% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2020 down 3.29% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2019.

TT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2019.

TT shares closed at 50.65 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.42% returns over the last 6 months and 23.09% over the last 12 months.