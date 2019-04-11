Triveni Turbine Q4 PAT may dip 1.6% YoY to Rs. 34.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Triveni Turbine to report net profit at Rs. 34.8 crore down 1.6% year-on-year (up 52.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 253 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 12.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 44.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 52 crore.

