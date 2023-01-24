Triveni Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,657.37 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,657.37 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 1,110.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.18 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 127.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.51 crore in December 2022 up 7% from Rs. 212.62 crore in December 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.26 in December 2021.

