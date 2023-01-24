English
    Triveni Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,657.37 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,657.37 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 1,110.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.18 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 127.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.51 crore in December 2022 up 7% from Rs. 212.62 crore in December 2021.

    Triveni Engineering and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,657.371,471.401,110.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,657.371,471.401,110.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,277.51152.18935.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.776.867.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-264.33926.54-231.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.9683.8974.73
    Depreciation23.8123.4120.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses349.37256.29126.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.2822.23177.73
    Other Income33.4220.1814.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.7042.41192.17
    Interest6.2715.5510.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax197.4326.86181.44
    Exceptional Items--1,585.94--
    P/L Before Tax197.431,612.80181.44
    Tax51.2584.1254.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities146.181,528.68127.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period146.181,528.68127.11
    Equity Share Capital24.1824.1824.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0563.245.26
    Diluted EPS6.0563.245.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.0563.245.26
    Diluted EPS6.0563.245.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
