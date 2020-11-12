Trigyn Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore in September 2020 down 4.37% from Rs. 20.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 92.67% from Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2020 down 63.39% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2019.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2019.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 49.15 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 71.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.04% over the last 12 months.