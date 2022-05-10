Trigyn Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.28 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.28 crore in March 2022 up 5.8% from Rs. 258.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022 down 70.1% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 21.23 crore in March 2021.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 122.55 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)