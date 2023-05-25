Tribhovandas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 464.75 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.75 crore in March 2023 up 7.71% from Rs. 431.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2023 up 225.58% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2023 up 67.96% from Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2022.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 71.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 18.99% over the last 12 months.