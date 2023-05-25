English
    Tribhovandas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 464.75 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

    Net Sales at Rs 464.75 crore in March 2023 up 7.71% from Rs. 431.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2023 up 225.58% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2023 up 67.96% from Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2022.

    Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

    Tribhovandas shares closed at 71.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 18.99% over the last 12 months.

    Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations464.75812.18431.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations464.75812.18431.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials285.63458.12368.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods162.21234.85162.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.8324.22-157.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7918.7615.74
    Depreciation6.316.275.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0232.1124.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6237.8711.38
    Other Income0.780.822.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4038.6913.43
    Interest11.6411.429.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7627.274.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.7627.274.01
    Tax2.046.720.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.7320.553.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.7320.553.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.7320.553.60
    Equity Share Capital66.7366.7366.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.763.080.54
    Diluted EPS1.763.080.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.763.080.54
    Diluted EPS1.763.080.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am