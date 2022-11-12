English
    Tree House Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.84 crore in September 2022 down 229.43% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    Tree House shares closed at 24.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 214.84% returns over the last 6 months and 169.61% over the last 12 months.

    Tree House Education and Accessories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.362.081.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.362.081.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.330.35
    Depreciation37.840.3510.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.462.100.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.31-0.70-10.11
    Other Income0.250.16--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.06-0.54-10.11
    Interest0.780.891.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.84-1.43-11.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.84-1.43-11.79
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.84-1.43-11.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.84-1.43-11.79
    Equity Share Capital42.3142.3142.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.18-0.34-2.79
    Diluted EPS-9.18-0.34-2.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.18-0.34-2.79
    Diluted EPS-9.18-0.34-2.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

