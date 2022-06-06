Transwarranty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in March 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 76.71% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 468.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
Transwarranty shares closed at 8.90 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Transwarranty Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.75
|0.68
|6.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.75
|0.68
|6.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.91
|--
|5.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.27
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.10
|-0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.26
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.40
|--
|-0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.26
|0.12
|Interest
|1.01
|0.90
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.64
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.64
|-0.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.64
|-0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.64
|-0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited