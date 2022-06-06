Transwarranty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in March 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 76.71% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 468.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.90 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)