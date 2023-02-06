English
    Trans & Electr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

    Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 325.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.47% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.79% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.

    Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.53309.84325.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations319.53309.84325.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.28242.26205.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.90----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.79-2.1465.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.398.157.41
    Depreciation8.843.664.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.3631.4033.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5526.518.74
    Other Income4.502.457.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0528.9615.90
    Interest12.0613.219.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.9915.756.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.9915.756.48
    Tax-0.865.212.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.8510.544.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.8510.544.21
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.790.32
    Diluted EPS0.890.790.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.790.32
    Diluted EPS0.890.790.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
