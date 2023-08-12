Tourism Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.16 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.16 crore in June 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2023 down 2.45% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.64 crore in June 2023 down 9.01% from Rs. 57.85 crore in June 2022.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 102.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.40% returns over the last 6 months and 78.32% over the last 12 months.