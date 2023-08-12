English
    Tourism Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.16 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.16 crore in June 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2023 down 2.45% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.64 crore in June 2023 down 9.01% from Rs. 57.85 crore in June 2022.

    Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

    Tourism Finance shares closed at 102.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.40% returns over the last 6 months and 78.32% over the last 12 months.

    Tourism Finance Corp of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.1657.4762.78
    Other Operating Income--2.57--
    Total Income From Operations59.1660.0462.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.973.302.94
    Depreciation0.290.350.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.00----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.593.622.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.3252.7657.38
    Other Income0.030.160.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.3552.9157.42
    Interest22.9821.1025.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.3731.8131.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.3731.8131.48
    Tax5.006.926.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.3724.8924.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.3724.8924.98
    Equity Share Capital90.3790.3790.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.752.76
    Diluted EPS2.702.752.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.702.752.76
    Diluted EPS2.702.752.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

