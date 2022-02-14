Tourism Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.79 crore, down 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.79 crore in December 2021 down 13.06% from Rs. 71.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.04 crore in December 2021 down 16.71% from Rs. 24.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.22 crore in December 2021 down 9.73% from Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2020.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2020.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 66.15 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 13.27% over the last 12 months.