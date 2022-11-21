Titan Secu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2022 up 83.02% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Titan Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

Titan Secu shares closed at 21.70 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and 29.17% over the last 12 months.