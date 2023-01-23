Tips Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.98 crore, up 15.25% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tips Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 50.98 crore in December 2022 up 15.25% from Rs. 44.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.19 crore in December 2022 up 1.33% from Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 26.88 crore in December 2021.
Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.37 in December 2021.
|Tips Industries shares closed at 1,685.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and -20.31% over the last 12 months.
|Tips Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.98
|49.56
|44.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.98
|49.56
|44.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.86
|1.84
|2.30
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.40
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.18
|20.57
|16.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.76
|26.75
|25.48
|Other Income
|1.25
|1.14
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.01
|27.90
|26.64
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.94
|27.82
|26.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.94
|27.82
|26.64
|Tax
|6.75
|7.00
|6.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.19
|20.82
|19.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.19
|20.82
|19.93
|Equity Share Capital
|12.97
|12.97
|12.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.57
|16.06
|15.37
|Diluted EPS
|15.57
|16.06
|15.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.57
|16.06
|15.37
|Diluted EPS
|15.57
|16.06
|15.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited