Tips Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.98 crore, up 15.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 50.98 49.56 44.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 50.98 49.56 44.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.86 1.84 2.30 Depreciation 0.18 0.40 0.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.18 20.57 16.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.76 26.75 25.48 Other Income 1.25 1.14 1.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.01 27.90 26.64 Interest 0.07 0.07 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.94 27.82 26.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.94 27.82 26.64 Tax 6.75 7.00 6.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.19 20.82 19.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.19 20.82 19.93 Equity Share Capital 12.97 12.97 12.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.57 16.06 15.37 Diluted EPS 15.57 16.06 15.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.57 16.06 15.37 Diluted EPS 15.57 16.06 15.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited