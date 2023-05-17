English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Timken Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 802.52 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timken India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 802.52 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 667.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.51 crore in March 2023 down 13.84% from Rs. 121.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.58 crore in March 2023 down 13.6% from Rs. 184.70 crore in March 2022.

    Timken EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.13 in March 2022.

    Timken shares closed at 3,224.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.35% returns over the last 6 months and 78.12% over the last 12 months.

    Timken India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations802.52609.40667.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations802.52609.40667.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials241.73215.60197.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods178.33205.10164.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks73.67-52.20-12.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.1941.8036.40
    Depreciation21.3122.4022.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.7095.40102.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.5981.30157.40
    Other Income6.6814.404.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.2795.70162.30
    Interest1.370.501.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax136.9095.20161.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax136.9095.20161.00
    Tax32.3824.6039.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.5170.60121.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.5170.60121.30
    Equity Share Capital75.2275.2075.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.899.3916.13
    Diluted EPS13.899.3916.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.899.3916.13
    Diluted EPS13.899.3916.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Timken #Timken India
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:15 pm