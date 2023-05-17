Timken Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 802.52 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 802.52 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 667.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.51 crore in March 2023 down 13.84% from Rs. 121.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.58 crore in March 2023 down 13.6% from Rs. 184.70 crore in March 2022.

Timken EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.13 in March 2022.

Timken shares closed at 3,224.15 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.35% returns over the last 6 months and 78.12% over the last 12 months.