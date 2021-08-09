Timken Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 467.85 crore, up 191.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.85 crore in June 2021 up 191.99% from Rs. 160.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.72 crore in June 2021 up 1700.63% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.64 crore in June 2021 up 337.31% from Rs. 21.87 crore in June 2020.

Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 7.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2020.

Timken shares closed at 1,485.95 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 45.97% over the last 12 months.