Timken Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 384.85 crore, up 38.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.85 crore in December 2018 up 38.15% from Rs. 278.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.43 crore in December 2018 up 188.22% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.81 crore in December 2018 up 152.51% from Rs. 23.29 crore in December 2017.

Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.

Timken shares closed at 556.25 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.21% returns over the last 6 months and -34.57% over the last 12 months.